Photo Release

November 20, 2020 DICT budget submitted: Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Sec. Gregorio Honasan II (2nd from left) and other officials of the agency pose with Senate Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara (left) Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, (center) and Sen. Panfilo Lacson (2nd from right) after the DICT’s P14.1 billion proposed budget for 2021 was deemed submitted for the Senate’s approval during the hybrid plenary session Friday, November 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Zubiri)