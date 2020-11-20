Photo Release

November 20, 2020 CHR 2021 budget: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (2nd from right) poses with Commission on Human Rights chairman Jose Luis Martin “Chito” Gascon (3rd from right) after the Senate ended its deliberation on the proposed budget of the agency for 2021 amounting to P907 million Friday, November 20, 2020, having a slight increase from this year’s budget. The increase is intended to enhance the delivery of human rights services particularly in addressing migrant workers’ rights, gender-based violence, child rights, and to uphold climate justice. Also in photo are Sen. Panfilo Lacson (left) who sponsored the CHR budget; Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri (right) and CHR officials. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)