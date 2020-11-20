Photo Release

November 20, 2020 SAD law: Senate President Vicente Sotto III asks officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) if the amendments he introduced to Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 are unrealistic or impractical for the law enforcers. Known as the Sotto Amendment to the anti-Drug (SAD) law or RA 10640, Sotto explained that the witnesses enumerated under Sec. 21, which includes the media, elected public officials and representatives from the prosecutor’s office, are not required to be present during the conduct of the anti-drug operations, buy-busts or implementation of search warrants. However, Sotto said the Department of Justice (DOJ) continues to practice the old law, requiring witnesses under Sec. 21 to be present during the PDEA operation. “Have you been consulted by the DOJ in any manner regarding this practice?” Sotto asked during the proposed 2021 PDEA budget deliberation Friday, November 20, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)