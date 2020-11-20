Photo Release

November 20, 2020 On PSC’S outstanding debt: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) about the agency’s outstanding debt which it incurred during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games last year. Binay was informed during the proposed 2021 PSC budget deliberation Friday, November 20, 2020 that PSC will pay all of its creditors by December 15 this year. “That’s good to hear because it will be a year by November 30 and drivers are complaining that they still haven’t been paid for the vehicles they rented,” Binay said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)