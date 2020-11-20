Photo Release

November 20, 2020 Cost of producing athletes: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks the Philippine Sports Commission during Friday’s hybrid plenary debates on the proposed 2021 budget of the agency November 20, 2020 to submit to her in writing the exact amount it is allocating to the country’s Olympic qualifiers. “We should be clear about how much we are spending for them because other countries spend no less than $3 million for every Olympian that they produce so I just like to get those figures at some point,” Cayetano said. The senator thanked Sen. Sonny Angara, Finance Committee chair, for his effort to provide allowance to athletes under the Bayanihan 2. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)