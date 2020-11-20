Photo Release

November 20, 2020 Update on the land title scam: Sen. Richard Gordon urges the Department of Justice (DOJ) to go after the conspirators in the land title scam during the hybrid plenary debates on the proposed 2021 budget of DOJ Friday, November 20, 2020. Gordon inquired from Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara, who was defending the budget, what actions the DOJ has taken on the recommendation of the Blue Ribbon Committee to prosecute conspirators in the scam. Angara said 46 claims were already filed with the Office of the Ombudsman involving the amount of approximately P668 million and 79 claims remain with the DOJ. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)