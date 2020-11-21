Photo Release

November 21, 2020 Assistance to abaca industry: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri asks Sen. Cynthia Villar, sponsor of the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA), if the agency has funds to help Abaca farmers in Catanduanes get back on their feet after the devastation left by super typhoon Rolly. Zubiri, during the hybrid marathon plenary debates on the DA’s budget, noted that Catandunes is the country’s biggest producer of Abaca and it is only proper for the government to help them recover fast. Villar told Zubiri that there is a P121 million cash assistance to Abaca farmers from the quick response fund and P50 million specifically for Abaca farmers under the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority. (Alexis Nueva España/Senate PRIB)