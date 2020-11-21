Photo Release

November 21, 2020 Villar defends agriculture budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar makes a plea for the approval of the proposed P85.58 billion budget of the Department of Agriculture for next year during the hybrid plenary debates on the 2021 national budget bill Friday, November 20, 2020. Villar said the proposed budget includes funding for the seven banner programs of DA — Rice, P15.5 billion; Corn, P1.5 billion; High-Value Crops P1.6 billion; Organic Agriculture, P665 million; Halal, P23.9 million; Livestock, P1.17 billion; and Fisheries, P3.12 billion. “I cannot overemphasize the need for all of us to support the agriculture sector and promote rural development to ensure nutritious and affordable food for our people and increase incomes of our farmers and fisherfolks,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)