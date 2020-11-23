Photo Release

November 23, 2020 Support for bill instituting services for learners with disabilities: Sen. Cynthia Villar joins via teleconference the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 23, 2020 and expresses her support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1907 which seeks to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities. Villar said when she was congresswoman of Las Piñas, she built a Special Education School (SPED) in the city which helped families who cannot afford to send their children to private SPED schools. “I believe every town and city should have a SPED school. That is why I am very supportive of Senate Bill 1907 to be passed in the Senate,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)