Photo Release

November 23, 2020 Special Education, a 'buzzword’: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, November 23, 2020, said special education (SPED) has become a “buzzword” in education but remains a difficult topic. “That’s why we need this bill, first and foremost, to address the “conceptual confusion” and to provide an overarching legal framework for our learners or students with disabilities,” Villanueva said in his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill 1907 or the Inclusive Education for Children and Youth with Special Needs Act. He said the bill seeks to break the “culture of pity” for learners with disabilities by having a whole-of-community approach to provide quality education specially tailored for children and youth with special needs.(Credit/Senate PRIB)