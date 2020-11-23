Photo Release

November 23, 2020 Risa on SB 1907: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday, November 23, 2020, commends the sponsor and co-sponsors of Senate Bill 1907, which seeks to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities in support of inclusive education. Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said she is happy to associate herself with the measure noting that vulnerabilities in society are not just complex and deeply rooted, but also inter-related. “For the rich and middle-class there are a lot of tools available to address disabilities. But to the poor, disability becomes a rock-hard barrier and today we chip away at that barrier even a little,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)