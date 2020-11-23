Photo Release

November 23, 2020 Bill on special learners needs full support: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Monday's hybrid plenary session, November 23, 2020, takes to heart Senate Bill 1907, or the Inclusive Education for Children and Youth with Special Needs Act, being a mother herself to a boy with learning disabilities. Cayetano narrated how her son Gabriel was born with many impairments, a condition called trisomy 13. “I know how difficult it is to look after the health of your child when your child is sick. I know how it is to look after the needs of your child who has a learning disability, and it is a herculean task,” the senator said, as she appealed to colleagues to pour funds to the measure.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)