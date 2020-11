Photo Release

November 24, 2020 Inquiry on red-tagging/red-baiting: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (left) attends a Senate inquiry on the alleged red-tagging/red-baiting of certain celebrities, personalities, institutions and organizations presided by Sen. Panfilo Lacson (right), chairman of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Tuesday, November 24, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)