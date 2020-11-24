Photo Release

November 24, 2020 Pimentel looks forward to PITC inquiry: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says he looks forward to an early hearing at the proper committee to look into the appropriateness of the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) to engage in the procurement of government supplies when its mandate is to help micro, small and medium enterprises market their products in the international community. Pimentel was reacting to the privilege speech of Minority Leader Franklin Drilon who said that over P33.4 billion in government funds are parked at the PITC for the procurement of supplies over the last 10 years. “The PITC is really such a powerful corporation which is supposed to improve our domestic corporations in their trading with international partners. Perhaps, we should ask the concerned agencies why they tapped PITC for the procurement of their supplies and why they are not complaining when the PITC had failed to deliver their supplies over the last 10 years,” Pimentel said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)