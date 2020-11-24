Photo Release

November 24, 2020 Can we rely on PITC?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros raises this question during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 24, 2020, following the privilege speech of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) designated to procure P20 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines. Hontiveros cited a Commission on Audit report on the Philippine Pharma Procurement Inc. (PPPI), a subsidiary of the PITC, stating that the agency’s condition has been adversely affected by continued losses for 13 years resulting in a deficit of P448.973 million as of December 31, 2019 because of the inability of PPPI to meet its targets on its operational plans. “So can we really rely on an agency with continued losses and running on a deficit to provide the Philippines with the Covid-19 vaccines?” Hontiveros asked. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)