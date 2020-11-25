Photo Release

November 25, 2020 What’s Behind the Marikina Flooding?: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III wants a scientific answer if the water discharged from Angat Dam finds its way to Marikina River which caused the massive flooding in the area during the Ondoy and Ulysses typhoons. Pimentel said Marikina experienced flooding only during the supertyphoons Ondoy in 2009 and Ulysses this year and heard that it is because of the release of water from Angat Dam. The senator was told that water discharge find its way to Bulacan and neighboring provinces and not the Marikina River. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)