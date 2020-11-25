Photo Release

November 25, 2020 Villanueva Supports SBN 1927: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses “full support” for Senate Bill No. 1927 which seeks to provide cash assistance to farmers with one hectare or less of rice land until 2024. Villanueva requested that he be made co-author of the bill sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 25, 2020. “I have seen first-hand the situation of our farmers here in Central Luzon. I will be delighted to be part of this group of legislators who are after the best interest of our farmers,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)