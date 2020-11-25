Photo Release

November 25, 2020 Lapid Backs SBN 1927: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid expresses full-support for Senate Bill No. 1927 or the Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act of 2020, authorizing the Department of Agriculture to use the annual tariff revenues in excess of P10 billion under Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication law for direct cash assistance to farmers owning one hectare or less of rice land until 2024. According to Lapid, being a rice farmer himself, he knows the sentiments of farmers and the proposed measure could really help them. “I thank Senators Cynthia Villar and Francis Pangilinan for pushing for this measure that could provide immediate assistance and support to our farmers,” Lapid said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 25, 2020. (Photo c/o OS Lapid)