Photo Release

November 25, 2020 Senators Pose for Souvenir Photo: (from right) Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Senators Pia Cayetano, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian and Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao pose for a souvenir photo before the start of the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The Senate is tackling Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill which seeks an outright five percent cut in the corporate income tax rate and tailor-fitted incentives for investors. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)