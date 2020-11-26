Photo Release

November 26, 2020 Senate Approves 2021 Budget on Third Reading: The Senate with a vote of 22 affirmative, zero negative, zero abstention, passed on third and final reading House Bill No. 7727 or the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021, during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020. Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Sonny Angara thanked the leadership and his colleagues in the Senate for being able to scrutinize the budget bill and stay on schedule towards its timely enactment despite serious challenges including typhoons, floods, power outages, connectivity problems, and the existing global pandemic. Angara also acknowledged the amendments introduced by his colleagues to the budget bill, which will, among others, strengthen the COVID-19 response, provide assistance to victims of calamities and resuscitate the economy. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)