Photo Release

November 26, 2020 Angara Commended for Passage of 2021 National Budget: Sen. Joel Villanueva congratulates Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and his colleagues for their efforts to pass the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021. “This is just to commend and congratulate our good friend, our seatmate and our brother, the hardworking chairperson of the committee on Finance, Sen. Sonny Angara for his dauntless efforts to pass the budget on time and walk the extra mile in sacrificing for the betterment of our people. Congratulations to the entire institution,” Villanueva said. The Senate voting 22-0-0 approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 7727 or the 2021 national budget during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)