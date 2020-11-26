Photo Release

November 26, 2020 SP Sotto an Inspiration to Senators: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri takes the floor during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020, to thank and congratulate Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III for the passage of the proposed 2021 national budget. Zubiri lauded Sotto’s dedication to his work and for being always present physically while the others attend the plenary session virtually. “We salute you sir for a job well done. Even when we had a scare last week, when we thought we have Covid in our midst, you still came back the next day and continued with your job. You are an inspiration to all of us Mr. President." (Alexis Nueva España/Senate PRIB)