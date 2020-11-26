Photo Release

November 26, 2020 SOKOR aids PRC: Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, received Monday a donation of $200,000 (close to P10-Million) for the PRC from Korea as humanitarian aid for families and communities affected by the typhoons that hit the country recently, such as Rolly and Ulysses. Gordon expressed his and the PRC’s gratitude to the outgoing South Korean envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Han Dong Man, who personally handed over the check, for the numerous donations made by the South Korean government during his stint in the country.