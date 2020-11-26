Photo Release

November 26, 2020 CREATE Explained: Senate Committee on Ways and Means chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill, takes the opportunity to explain and update her colleagues about the changes the bill has undergone since it was brought to the plenary for debates. “This is a very different product that we have before us today compared to what it first was in Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (CITIRA) and then what is was later on, when it was reinvented and renamed to CREATE,” Cayetano said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020. Senators approved the CREATE bill on third and final reading with 20 affirmative votes, one negative vote and no abstention. (Alexis Nueva España/Senate PRIB)