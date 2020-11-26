Photo Release

November 26, 2020 Gordon Amendment: Sen. Richard J. Gordon, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, November 26, 2020, proposes amendments to Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill which, he said, is a good bill but would not actually automatically attract investments. Gordon asked that some economic zones, such as Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Clark Development Corporation, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport, and other freeports be excluded from the CREATE bill, questioning the blanket authority given to the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) to all investment promotion agencies. With 14 negative votes and five affirmative votes, Gordon’s proposed amendment was rejected in the plenary. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)