Photo Release

November 26, 2020 Tolentino Supports Gordon Amendment: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino says he shares the sentiment of Sen. Richard J. Gordon and supports the latter's amendment to Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020. Gordon asked that some economic zones, such as Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Clark Development Corporation, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport, and other freeports be excluded from the CREATE bill and questioned the “blanket authority” given to the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) over all investment promotion agencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)