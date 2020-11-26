Photo Release

November 26, 2020 Senate Approves Budget, CREATE Bills: (from right) Sen. Joel Villanueva, Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senators Pia Cayetano, Win Gatchalian and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara pose for a group photo after the adjournment of the plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020. The Senate approved two major bills, House Bill No. 7727 or the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 sponsored by Angara and Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill sponsored by Cayetano. (Alex Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)