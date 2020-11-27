Photo Release

November 27, 2020 Updates on School Opening and Magna Carta for Teachers: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture presides over a hybrid hearing Friday, November 27, 2020, on the opening of classes and the implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers. “Today, we will get some updates on the class opening and the issues surrounding it. We also want to look for solutions. I know those issues should be resolved at one point and we want to discuss with the Department of Education what are the solutions they have in store so that we will have a smooth delivery of education despite the pandemic that is hounding us,” Gatchalian said. (Alexis Nueva España /Senate PRIB)