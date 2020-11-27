Photo Release

November 27, 2020 Marcos Recommends Reopening of Schools: Sen. Imee R. Marcos asserts that schools should reopen given the latest data from other countries proving that educators can work safely in schools which can be the safest place for children during a pandemic. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture on the opening of classes, Friday, November 27, 2020, Marcos said the cost of closing schools for such a long period, is higher than the safety brought. “Really, the teachers will have to address the huge learning gaps that we are going to be seeing for all the children. Secondly, the tragic narration of suicides ascribed to the Department of Education (DepEd) wrongly or rightly, merely confirms the problems that ensue with mental illness, as well as depriving children of formative social and peer relationships that are so important,” Marcos said. The senator also raised the toll on families, particularly on working mothers who are incapable of teaching the children at home. Education Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan, who attended the hearing virtually, said the points raised by Marcos will be included in the report of DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones to President Rodrigo Duterte. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)