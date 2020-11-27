Photo Release

November 27, 2020 Maximize the use of technology: Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education (DepEd) to focus more on providing students access to gadgets and technology for their learning instead of spending too much on printed modules. According to Binay, the post-Covid scenario will be dependent more on digital technology and internet access and the DepEd should start preparing students for this situation. “Apart from providing content to students, we also need to have a vehicle that will efficiently spread that content and we need to prepare for it because it is likely that the post-covid scenario will rely heavily on digital technology,” Binay said during the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture hybrid hearing on the opening of classes and the implementation of the of Magna Carta for Public School Teachers Friday, November 27, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)