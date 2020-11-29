Photo Release



Philippine Red Cross aids Catanduanes folks with kitchen sets for shelter rebuilding: With Catanduanes being one of the most affected regions by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to pour in help for the residents, especially to the most vulnerable.

To alleviate their suffering and have them get back on their feet, Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, said kitchen sets were donated to over 308 families in Brgy. Cabcab, San Andres of the said province over the weekend.

"We need to provide these things immediately because this is what the people need the most. If we donate food, we should also include the kitchen sets for the people to self-manage," he said.