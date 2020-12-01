Photo Release

December 1, 2020 Hearing on Red-Tagging/Red-Baiting Issue Resumes: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, presides over the continuation of the hybrid hearing on the alleged red-tagging /red-baiting of certain celebrities, personalities, institutions, and organizations, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. “As far as we are concerned, a dead New People’s Army (NPA) rebel or a dead soldier is only as bad and tragic as a dead Filipino, for we see no difference at all except probably the cause they have fought and died for,” Lacson, in his opening statement, said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)