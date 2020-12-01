Photo Release

December 1, 2020 Do You Want to Change the System of Government?: Senate President Vicente Sotto III, during the continuation of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation hybrid hearing Tuesday, December 1, 2020, asked members of the Makabayan bloc if they want to change the system of government. “Are you in favor to the call of the CPP-NPA-NDF to change or overhaul the system of our government?" Sotto asked. Makabayan bloc members, who attended the hearing on Senate Resolution No. 559 on the issue of red-tagging of individuals, personalities and organizations, confirmed there is a need to change the system but they do not subscribe to violent means to change the system of government. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)