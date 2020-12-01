Photo Release

December 1, 2020 Pursue Aggressive Peace Negotiations: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation hybrid hearing Tuesday, December 1, 2020, notes the economic development in Mindanao when then President Fidel Ramos pursued aggressive peace negotiations with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the Moro National Liberation Front, the Communist Party of the Philippines and even the Reform the Armed Forces Movement during the early and mid-90s. Pangilinan said that during that period, an airport, a seaport and hotels were built in Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City and Davao City, respectively. “But until we address this issue of aggressive peace negotiations and ceasefire, it's going to be a vicious cycle and we will never be able to duplicate that economic investments because of the aggressiveness of peace negotiations,” the senator said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)