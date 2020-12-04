Photo Release

December 4, 2020 Catanduanes: Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon turns over five (5) units of Honda XRM Motorbikes for the PRC chapter in Catanduanes being held in San Andres on November 29, 2020. The motorbikes, which were donated by the American Red Cross, will be used for the chapter’s daily operations, and response and recovery activities to disaster-hit areas. Gordon visits the island province once again to check on the condition of typhoon victims and to distribute additional relief supplies for the affected families.