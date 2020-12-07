Photo Release

December 7, 2020 Incomplete papers delay telco permit approval: Sen. Imee Marcos airs the side of local government units (LGUs) in granting the permits for the construction of Telephone Company (telco) towers. “I’ve been hearing complaints against the LGUs but in most cases, it is the incomplete papers they submitted or the concerned telco had violated something. They also want to build their towers in the town areas and refuse to go to what we call the missionary areas. This is a concern for all of us and I think we should also consider that it is not always the LGUs,” Marcos stressed during the virtual hearing Monday, December 7, 2020, on proposals to renew the franchise granted to Dito Telecommunity Corporation, formerly Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc., and the granting of a franchise to a new applicant, Instant Data, Inc. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)