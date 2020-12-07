Photo Release

December 7, 2020 Gordon sponsors Resolution 585: Sen. Richard Gordon sponsors Senate Resolution 585, honoring and commemorating the delegates to the Constitutional Conventions and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Constitutional Convention Monday, December 7, 2020. Gordon, who also introduced the resolution, said it is important to look into the past and honor the men and women delegates of the Constitutional Conventions, some of whom are still living, for their work for the country and to pass and continue their legacy and example to the youth. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)