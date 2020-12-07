Photo Release

December 7, 2020 Sponsorship of Microgrid Systems Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for the approval of Senate Bill No. 1928 or the “Microgrid Systems Act” during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 7, 2020. Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, said this legislation seeks to empower the private sector as a valuable partner in government’s quest for total Philippine electrification by expanding the scope and reach of microgrid systems and their service providers. “2022 is fast-approaching, and along with it, the Department of Energy’s self-imposed deadline to achieve 100 percent electrification for all Philippine households. It is a daunting task, indeed, but one which would become significantly more feasible with the passage of this legislation,” Gatchalian said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)