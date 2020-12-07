Photo Release

December 7, 2020 Which should come first?: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 7, 2020, tells senators that other bills still pending in the committees are affected by the policy statement of President Duterte on right-sizing the bureaucracy as raised by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon. Lacson said there is also a bill pending before the Committee on National Defense and Security, which is the creation of the Department of Disaster and Resilience that may also be affected by the issue raised by Drilon. “We should resolve this once and for all. Which comes first? The right-sizing measure or the other measures affected by resolving the issue?" Lacson asked (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)