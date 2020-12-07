Photo Release

December 7, 2020 On the bill creating the OFW department: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 7, 2020, directs Committee on Rules Chairman Juan Miguel Migz F. Zubiri to fast-track the decision on whether or not to defer consideration of various bills proposing the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers until Senate Bill 244 or the Right-Sizing of the National Government Act is tackled by the proper committee. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)