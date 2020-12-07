Photo Release

December 7, 2020 Telco to submit financial statement to Recto: Officials of the Dito Telecommunity Corporation inform Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto that they spent P150 billion this year to set up towers and data centers needed for their operation. They said they will submit their financial statement to Recto in January 2021 for review. The Committee on Public Services conducted a hearing on proposals to renew the franchise of Dito and to grant a franchise to new applicant Instant Data. Inc. Monday, December 7, 2020 (Screen grab/Senate PRIB).