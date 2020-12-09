Photo Release

December 9, 2020 Senate Commends South Korean Ambassador: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (4th from right) hands over a copy of Senate Resolution No. 586 to South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man (5th from right) during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The Senate commended Han for initiating a number of Korean investments in the country. Also in photo are (from right) Senators Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, Manuel “Lito” M. Lapid, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Win Gatchalian and Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)