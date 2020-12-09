Photo Release

December 9, 2020 Angara Co-Sponsors SBN 1931: Sen. Sonny Angara during hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 9, 2020, sponsors Senate Bill No. 1931 or the Confirmation of Imperfect Titles Act. Angara, principal author of the proposed legislation, said over the last 10 years on public titling, only 5,174 titles were confirmed by the courts. The figure reached an all-time low in 2017 where only 140 titles were issued. “The Supreme Court said it would be up to Congress to set forth a new face of land reform to sensibly regularize and formalize the settlements of such lands. This could be accomplished by liberalizing the standards for judicial confirmation of imperfect title,” Angara said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)