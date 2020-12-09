Photo Release

December 9, 2020 Sokor a True Friend to PH: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 9, 2020, says South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-Man deserves all the accolades being a true friend to the Filipino people. Zubiri said the South Korean Embassy has a long history of helping Filipinos all over the country. He mentioned the small water impounding projects given to Filipino farmers to help them irrigate their farmlands. “To add, Ambassador Han looks good in a barong. Whenever I see him he is always wearing a barong tagalog. In the many functions that we bumped into each other, he always wears a barong tagalog to show how close he is to the Filipino people. I believe if you ask a man on the street, South Korea is a country that many Filipinos love,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)