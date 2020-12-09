Photo Release

December 9, 2020 Ilonggos' Gratitude to Sokor Envoy: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, in throwing his full support for the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 586 during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 9, 2020, places into the record the debt of gratitude of Ilonggos to South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-Man for the construction of the Jalaur Multipurpose Dam in Iloilo. Drilon said this project, which is the single biggest official development assistance loan South Korea had granted to any project worldwide, “will provide food security not only to Iloilo but assist our country in achieving food security, particularly on rice.” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)