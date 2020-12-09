Photo Release

December 9, 2020 Additional Cost of Vaccination Process: Sen. Pia Cayetano points out during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 9, 2020, that aside from logistics, there are other components of the vaccination process the Department of Health needs to fund such as the training of vaccinators and the purchase of needles. Cayetano cited Zuellig Pharma estimates showing that vaccines needing storage of 2 to 8 degrees centigrade would cost P10 each while vaccines needing a storage of negative 50 degrees centigrade or more would cost P55 each. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)