Photo Release

December 10, 2020 Green Infrastructure Needed: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, presides over the virtual hearing looking into the massive flooding in the aftermath of typhoons and the need to protect and conserve the country's forest cover and waterways, Thursday, December 10, 2020. “In our hearing today, we expect to be informed on the green infrastructure needed, referring to an approach that protects and restores natural ecosystem such as forest, watershed, plants, and waterways that provide protection to the communities near them and mitigate, if not altogether prevent, devastating effects of calamities to these communities,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)