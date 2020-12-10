Photo Release

December 10, 2020 Strengthening the Teacher Education Council: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the continuation of a hearing, Thursday, December 10, 2020, on a proposal seeking to achieve better coordination between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), ensuring the link and coherence between pre-service education and in-service education, and improve teacher education outcomes. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB).