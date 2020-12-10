Photo Release

December 10, 2020 Address LET Issues to Improve TEC: Sen. Joel Villanueva reiterates his call for coordination between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to address issues surrounding the Licensure Examination of Teachers (LET) during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Thursday, December 10, 2020. “If we are able to clear the issues surrounding LET which is the major assessment tool for our teacher graduates, we will be able to define the process of collaboration and coordination that we want for the teacher education council,” Villanueva, co-author of Senate Bill No. 1887 which seeks to strengthen the Teachers Education Council created in 1994 to facilitate the collaboration with education agencies, said. At present, the standard for teacher education is the Philippine Professional Standards for Teachers (PPST). CHED and PRC are not involved in the development of the PPST which was designed by the Teachers Education Council, DepEd, and Philippine Normal University (PNU). PRC which administers the Licensure Examination of Teachers (LET), does not release LET questions which hinders experts and teacher education institutions from assessing whether the LET is aligned with the PPST. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)