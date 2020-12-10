Photo Release

December 10, 2020 Important Questions on Environment Protection: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says that government must answer important questions concerning enforcement of environmental laws and regulations in the country in the aftermath of recent typhoons and floods which affected many Filipinos, during the virtual hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Thursday, December 10, 2020. "How effective are our laws in protecting our watersheds and forests? What have we done to stop illegal activities in protected areas? Why is logging and quarrying rampant despite the many laws that prohibit these acts?" Hontiveros asked. She then urged government to support "intergenerational" measures that will better address the country's climate vulnerability. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)